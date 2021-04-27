Startup Wants $46M Atty Fee After Patent Win Against Walmart

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:36 PM EDT) -- Zest Labs Inc. asked an Arkansas federal court on Tuesday to make Walmart Inc. fork over $46 million in attorney fees and expenses based on a 40% award contingency fee from the startup's $115 million jury verdict against the retail giant over infringement of a food storage and technology patent. The work by Zest's attorneys Williams Simons & Landis PLLC, Vinson & Elkins LLP and McDaniel Richardson & Calhoun PLLC brought an exceptional outcome to what was "not a run-of-the-mill dispute," the startup said in the motion for attorney fees. "This is a successful result that supports the award of attorneys'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS