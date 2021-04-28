Home Care Nurses Win Class Cert. In Unpaid OT Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Home care nurses won a minor victory in their fight for additional overtime compensation when an Ohio federal judge conditionally certified a class of workers claiming they were forced to perform compensable work off the clock. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Gaughan rejected health care company SMCS Services' arguments that the proposed class was too broad and its claims too flimsy, instead certifying a statewide class of nurses who allegedly performed 10 to 15 minutes of uncompensated work per day during shift changes. "Although a close call, the court finds that the [evidence] submitted by plaintiffs are...

