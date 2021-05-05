Ransomware Scourge May Be Nearing Its Breaking Point

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- New task forces convened by the U.S. Department of Justice and a cybersecurity-focused nonprofit are confronting the sobering reality of ransomware, which has become a constant menace to institutions of all types and one of the nation's top security threats. Hospitals, schools, COVID-19 vaccine researchers and private businesses like law firms have all been targeted within the past year with such attacks, in which cybercriminals demand digital currency after freezing victims out of computer networks. Organized ransomware cartels, some of which have ties to foreign nation-states, are increasingly also extorting victims by threatening to publicly post their sensitive data, Justice Department officials say. ...

