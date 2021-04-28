EU Parliament Ratifies Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

Law360, London (April 28, 2021, 11:55 AM BST) -- The European Parliament said on Wednesday that it has voted by a large majority in favor of the agreement on trade relations between Britain and the European Union, concluding a ratification process that left access to markets for vital service sectors unresolved. The EU's elected law-making body overwhelmingly agreed — by a vote of 660 to five, with 32 abstentions — to ratify the agreement setting the rules for the relationship between the EU and the U.K. on Tuesday. The results, which leave unanswered questions about compliance in the future, were announced by Parliament on Wednesday. The Trade and Cooperation Agreement was agreed...

