HMRC Gets Bulk Of BT's Tax Overpayment Case Tossed

Law360, London (April 28, 2021, 3:51 PM BST) -- A London judge scrapped the bulk of BT's lawsuit seeking a refund of millions of pounds' worth of allegedly overpaid tax from HM Revenue & Customs on Wednesday, ruling that the company missed its chance to collect through a statutory scheme. High Court Judge Robert Miles struck out the majority of British Telecommunications PLC's restitution claim challenging the refusal by the government tax agency to refund the corporation tax it paid between October 1978 and March 1989. However, he said a smaller claim covering a nine-month period could continue to trial. HMRC argued that the main claim should be dismissed because BT...

