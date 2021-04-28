Dr. Reddy's Says Amarin Delaying Heart Drug Competition

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. has said that Amarin Pharma is trying to hinder generic competition of its heart drug Vascepa by cutting deals that keep generic makers from getting their hands on a key ingredient. In an antitrust suit filed in New Jersey federal court on Tuesday, Dr. Reddy's said that even though it is ready to put its generic version of Vascepa to market, it had to put it off. That is because Amarin has come up with a way to block generic makers like Dr. Reddy's from accessing the drug's icosapent ethyl active pharmaceutical ingredient, according to the lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS