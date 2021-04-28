Fenwick Guides MessageBird To $1B Funding, SparkPost Buy

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Amsterdam-based business-to-consumer communications platform MessageBird, advised by Fenwick & West, has upped its Series C funding round to $1 billion and agreed to buy Maryland-based enterprise email services provider SparkPost, the companies said Wednesday. The acquisition of Columbia, Maryland-based SparkPost values the target at $600 million and is part of global expansion efforts for MessageBird BV, according to a statement. Meanwhile, the extended investment round represents the largest Series C funding ever in Europe, MessageBird said, featuring contributions from the likes of Eurazeo, Tiger Global Management LLC, Owl Rock Capital, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc., among others. ...

