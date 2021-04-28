Boyden Gray Calls Coke's Diversity Plan 'Unlawful'

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Litigation and public policy boutique Boyden Gray & Associates PLLC on Wednesday published a letter to Coca-Cola's new general counsel, on behalf of the Project on Fair Representation, warning that the beverage giant's outside counsel "racial quota requirements" enacted earlier this year under its former top lawyer are "unlawful." Bradley Gayton resigned from Coca-Cola last week but had announced in January a strict diversity holdback program in which he expected at least 30% of lawyers on new matters for the Atlanta-based company would be from underrepresented groups, and that at least half of those lawyers would be Black. His ultimate goal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS