Tech Biz SysDig Valued At $1.2B For Series F Round

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Technology company Sysdig said Wednesday it was now valued at $1.19 billion following its Series F funding round that included investors such as Premji Invest & Associates, Third Point Ventures, Accel and Bain Capital Ventures. San Francisco-based Sysdig Inc. said in the statement that it had raised $188 million in its latest financing and that it planned to use the proceeds for matters including continued investment in its secure DevOps platform, as well as expanding its research and development and sales and marketing operations. "The current security stack based on a firewall mentality and promoted by incumbents is irrelevant in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS