Pfizer Tells Court Allele Wrong On Hatch-Waxman Safe Harbor

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Pfizer and BioNTech have urged a California federal judge to reject Allele's "doomsday warnings" that dismissing its infringement suit against them under the safe harbor provision of the Hatch-Waxman Act over its COVID-19 vaccine will destroy patent rights. Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc. contend the invention at issue is a research tool that the safe harbor doesn't apply to, but in an April 23 reply supporting their motion to dismiss, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE argued there is no such carve-out in the law. The biotech companies are locked in a battle over Allele's patented fluorescent protein called "mNeonGreen," which Allele...

