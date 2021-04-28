Former WilmerHale Partner Joins Del. Bankruptcy Bench

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A former WilmerHale partner and longtime bankruptcy attorney with U.S. Supreme Court experience was sworn in this week as the Delaware bankruptcy court's newest judge, joining seven other jurists on the bench in one of the nation's busiest insolvency venues. Craig Goldblatt, a former partner in WilmerHale's bankruptcy and financial restructuring group, was the second new judge to join Delaware's bankruptcy court this month. The court announced that he was sworn in during a private ceremony on Monday, with a public investiture to follow at a later date. "While a tremendous loss for the firm, it made perfect sense to us...

