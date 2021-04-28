Hauser Ends Dispute With Ex-Exec. Over Rival Employment

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Insurance and risk advisory firm Hauser Inc. agreed Wednesday to end its dispute with a former executive over his employment at a rival company, filing a joint stipulation of dismissal without prejudice of the case in a Georgia state court. The Ohio company and the former head of its risk advisory practice, Cameron Martin, had each sought court declarations over the restrictive covenants in Martin's employment agreement with Hauser and whether his job at a competing Alabama-based business violated them. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis temporarily barred Martin in early March from soliciting certain Hauser clients in his...

