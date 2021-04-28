Kirkland-Led Valor Clinches 5th PE Fund With $1.7B In Tow

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Valor Equity Partners, counseled by Kirkland & Ellis, said Wednesday that it has wrapped up its fifth private equity fund after securing $1.7 billion from limited partners, with plans to target early- and growth-stage investments in a range of sectors. The fund, called Valor Equity Partners V, was "substantially oversubscribed" and required Chicago, Illinois-headquartered Valor to increase the hard cap, according to a statement. It received capital contributions from an investor base comprising family offices and wealthy individuals, among others. Like previous funds, VEP V will make both controlling and noncontrolling investments, with individual deals expected to fall between $25 million...

