Greek Bank's Default Interest Is Exorbitant, Customer Says

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 3:18 PM BST) -- A customer of a Greek bank has said that the €520,000 ($724,000) in default interest that he allegedly owes to its London branch is exorbitant as it does not reflect the amount that the bank actually lost. George Antonopoulos, a Greek national, said in an April 26 High Court filing that the €523,000 that Alpha Bank London Ltd. is looking to recover after he defaulted on overdraft payments is "exorbitant, overly punitive and not reflective of the claimant's actual losses." Alpha Bank sued Antonopoulos, a customer since 1999 who lives in Athens, for €2.1 million. The bank says in its September...

