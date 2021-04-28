GOP Concerns May Delay Bill To Restore FTC Restitution Tool

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Legislation making clear that the Federal Trade Commission can go after bad marketplace actors for court-ordered monetary relief appears to have bipartisan support in Congress, but GOP opposition to some provisions of the proposed bill could complicate passage. House Democrats are poised to push through a measure by Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., adding language to the FTC Act giving the commission the power to seek restitution and profit disgorgement when it asks district courts for preliminary injunctions against fraudulent behavior and antitrust violations. The bill would deal with the fallout from last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the FTC's ability under the act's Section 13(b) injunctive...

