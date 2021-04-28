No Prison For Ex-Bumble Bee VPs Involved In Price-Fixing

Law360, San Francisco (April 28, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Two tearful ex-Bumble Bee Foods executives who pled guilty to price-fixing avoided prison Wednesday when a California federal judge sentenced them to probation, finding that while they worked with rivals at StarKist and Chicken of the Sea to illegally raise canned tuna prices, they also helped put their ex-boss behind bars. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen sentenced former Bumble Bee senior vice presidents — and cooperating government witnesses — Kenneth Worsham and Walter Scott Cameron each to community service, three years of probation and a $25,000 fine, handing down the sentences over a year after a California federal jury found former Bumble...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS