Justices' Restitution Order May Allow FTC-Surescripts Deal

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's high court drubbing over its claimed authority to recover ill-gotten gains in federal court may have created a pathway to settlement in the FTC's monopolization case against Surescripts, the e-prescription service said during a status conference Wednesday. An attorney for Surescripts told a D.C. federal judge that the FTC's loss of its "disgorgement authority" via district court injunctions could have dramatic effects on the case against it and may spur the parties to the negotiating table now that the FTC cannot pursue financial penalties. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling, Alfred C. Pfeiffer Jr....

