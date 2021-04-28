Bayer Rips 'Pay To Appeal' Charge In 11th Circ. Roundup Case

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Monsanto on Wednesday asked the Eleventh Circuit to disregard a letter sent by three third-party attorneys aiming to stop an appeal in one of the suits alleging its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer, saying they have no grounds to torpedo a settlement that led to the appeal. In the response brief, Monsanto Co., a subsidiary of Bayer AG, defended its settlement deal with John Carson, saying the "high-low" settlement, in which Carson receives $100,000 at minimum, with a substantial increase should his appeal prevail, is a normal and accepted practice, not a clandestine bid to manipulate the legal system as the third-party...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS