Texas Tax Talk: Sales Tax Sourcing And Court Access Issues

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- With the Texas Legislature in full swing, taxpayers have a lot to keep their eye on. In this issue of Texas Tax Talk, we focus on two consequential tax policy developments from this legislative session: (1) potential legislative intervention responsive to a controversial local sales tax sourcing rule adopted by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, and (2) how changes to state administrative appeal procedures will modify taxpayers' options in appealing a comptroller assessment. Legislative Responses to Comptroller's Controversial Local Sales Tax Sourcing Regulation Comptroller's Rule Change Texas taxpayers should brace for disruptions to local sales tax sourcing under a revision...

