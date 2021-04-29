Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Surprise Medical Billing Law May Bring Litigation Sea Change

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Litigators and in-house counsel for both payers and providers in the reimbursement arena should be aware of recently enacted legislation regulating surprise medical billing.

In this article, I discuss the newly enacted federal ban on surprise medical bills and provide contrast to similar legislation in California. 

Surprise Billing 

By now, most are familiar with surprise billing and the importance of protecting patients from so-called surprise medical bills. After several similar bills stalled in recent years, Congress passed the federal No Surprises Act eliminating surprise medical bills and balance billing for emergency services across the U.S. The act will take effect on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!