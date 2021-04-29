Surprise Medical Billing Law May Bring Litigation Sea Change

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Litigators and in-house counsel for both payers and providers in the reimbursement arena should be aware of recently enacted legislation regulating surprise medical billing. In this article, I discuss the newly enacted federal ban on surprise medical bills and provide contrast to similar legislation in California. Surprise Billing By now, most are familiar with surprise billing and the importance of protecting patients from so-called surprise medical bills. After several similar bills stalled in recent years, Congress passed the federal No Surprises Act eliminating surprise medical bills and balance billing for emergency services across the U.S. The act will take effect on...

