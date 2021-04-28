Feds Raid Giuliani's Apartment In Escalation Of Ukraine Probe

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Federal investigators in Manhattan raided the New York City apartment of Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday morning, his lawyer confirmed, seizing electronic devices in a major escalation of a foreign lobbying probe into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine. Giuliani, Donald Trump's onetime personal attorney, is under investigation for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws related to his work on behalf of the former president's reelection campaign. The warrant, executed at around 6 a.m. at Giuliani's apartment on the Upper East Side, sought communications related to his efforts to push Ukrainian officials to investigate President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Giuliani's attorney, Robert...

