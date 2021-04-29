Bill To Tackle IP Diversity Gap Passes Senate Committee

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A bill intended to boost the participation of historically underrepresented groups in the U.S. intellectual property system is headed to the full Senate after the Senate Judiciary Committee passed it with bipartisan support Thursday morning. The Inventor Diversity for Economic Advancement Act, or IDEA Act, would enable the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to voluntarily collect information about an applicant's gender, race, military or veteran status. According to the bill, that information would be submitted confidentially and wouldn't be considered during the patent examination process. Sponsors of the IDEA Act contend that allowing the patent office to collect the demographic data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS