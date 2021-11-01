Bitcoin 'Inventor' Changed Tune After Friend Died, Jury Told

By Carolina Bolado (November 1, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the estate of deceased computer programmer Dave Kleiman told a Florida federal jury on Monday that self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright repeatedly referred to Kleiman as his best friend and business partner but changed his tune after the estate sued and accused him of transferring assets from their joint business to himself. In opening arguments of the multibillion-dollar battle in Miami, attorneys representing Dave Kleiman's brother Ira presented emails showing Wright telling others that Kleiman helped him create bitcoin and that the two had a company in the U.S. called W&K Info Defense Research LLC through which Kleiman mined...

