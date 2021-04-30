How Jackson Walker Beat $228M IP Claim Against Roku

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Jackson Walker LLP team walked into the federal courthouse in Waco, Texas, prepared to defend Roku Inc. against a $9.5 million claim that it infringed two patents for interactive television technology, yet they got a surprise when that estimate ballooned to $228 million during trial. This was just one element that made the case brought by ESW Holdings Inc. different from a garden-variety patent trial, Roku's lead trial counsel Wasif Qureshi of Jackson Walker told Law360. But after a weeklong trial before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, a panel of six jurors found Roku had not infringed either patent — and determined...

