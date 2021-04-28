Hertz Cleared For New Ch. 11 Plan Sponsor Auction Schedule

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Car rental giant Hertz Global received permission Wednesday from a Delaware bankruptcy court for its last-ditch plan to solicit a topping bid on its Chapter 11 plan sponsorship deal that could trigger a competitive auction by mid-May. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Thomas E. Lauria of White & Case LLP said Hertz proposed the quickfire bid procedures in response to an eleventh-hour proposal earlier this month from its original plan sponsorship group led by Certares Opportunities LLC and Knighthead Capital Management LLC, which in March had been usurped by a higher offer from a group led by Centerbridge Partners LP....

