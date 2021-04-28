NCAA Says Still Committed To Relaxing Name, Image Rules

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The NCAA Board of Governors said Tuesday it was still committed to modernizing NCAA amateurism rules to allow college athletes to "benefit" from their name, image and likeness after the organization controversially tabled discussion of such reforms earlier this year, saying it would expand "opportunities as soon as advisable." "The NCAA and its members remain committed to providing a path for student-athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities," the NCAA Board of Governors said in a statement. "As we have previously noted, we recognize the importance of taking swift, appropriate action to modernize our rules." The NCAA has been...

