11th Circ. Affirms Tossing Of Defamation Suit Against Fla. Bar

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- An attorney disbarred after a dispute about client settlement funds can't sue the Florida Bar for defamation over a grievance letter detailing the underlying allegations, the Eleventh Circuit has held. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, the court said the Florida Bar has sovereign immunity as an arm of the state that protects it from the defamation case brought by Anne Georges Telasco. Telasco claims the Florida Bar defamed her by sending the New York Bar a grievance letter detailing accusations that she misappropriated money from the settlement of an employment dispute. Although Florida government agencies have waived claims to sovereign immunity...

