Biden Tells Congress To Revamp Immigration System

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 12:31 AM EDT) -- Congress should pass comprehensive immigration reform, or at least smaller bipartisan bills to provide citizenship for migrant farmworkers and those with temporary immigrant protections, President Joe Biden said Wednesday night during his first address to a joint session of Congress. A day shy of his 100th in the White House, Biden told lawmakers to pass a 353-page bill he introduced in February that would create an eight-year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants and an expedited three-year naturalization track for immigrants with temporary protected status and adults who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. "If you believe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS