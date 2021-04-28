Hyundai Solar Co. Must Drag Ex-Client Into NJ Sale Feud

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday ordered a Hyundai affiliate to pull a former customer into its suit against a warehouse owner for allegedly selling more than $1.25 million worth of solar modules after the customer failed to pay storage fees, saying the customer is at the heart of the matter. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo denied warehouse owner Kinect Renewable Solutions LLC's bid to toss an amended complaint over Hyundai Energy Solutions Co. Ltd.'s failure to name the customer, Research Analytic Group LLC, as a defendant, and instead ordered that the business be added to the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS