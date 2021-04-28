Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hyundai Solar Co. Must Drag Ex-Client Into NJ Sale Feud

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday ordered a Hyundai affiliate to pull a former customer into its suit against a warehouse owner for allegedly selling more than $1.25 million worth of solar modules after the customer failed to pay storage fees, saying the customer is at the heart of the matter.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo denied warehouse owner Kinect Renewable Solutions LLC's bid to toss an amended complaint over Hyundai Energy Solutions Co. Ltd.'s failure to name the customer, Research Analytic Group LLC, as a defendant, and instead ordered that the business be added to the case....

