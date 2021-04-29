US Sets Early Duties On Aluminum Foil From 4 Countries

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce readied duties going up to 188% on aluminum foil from four countries after finding that the products were likely sold at unfair prices, according to a government announcement Commerce's International Trade Administration prepared preliminary duties against aluminum foil imported from Armenia, Brazil, Oman and Russia. However, the agency refrained from doing so against Turkish imports, which also faced dumping allegations from domestic manufacturers, according to the Wednesday fact sheet on the investigations. The agency assigned the highest dumping margins against Armenian imports — 188.84% The remainder of the dumping margins were more subdued, ranging from Oman's...

