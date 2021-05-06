Gordon & Rees Nabs Ex-Armstrong Law Employment Partner

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has added a former Armstrong Law Firm employment litigation partner to its office in the San Francisco Bay Area. Matthew J. Wayne recently joined the firm's employment law practice group as a partner, he told Law360 on Thursday. He has significant experience representing a wide range of employers in matters including discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour violations. Wayne told Law360 that he was attracted to the firm's uniquely comprehensive nationwide footprint. "We're the first and only law firm to have offices and licensed attorneys in 50 states," he said. "We're able to provide our clients the highest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS