Barnes & Thornburg Adds Ex-Firm Chief To Its Ranks

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has brought on the former principal attorney for Bersinger Law LLC to strengthen its litigation practice and focus on insurance recovery matters and complex business disputes, the firm announced Wednesday. Austin Bersinger, who will be based in Atlanta, advises policyholders in litigation involving coverage denials, claim presentation and bad faith matters and provides insurance counseling and policy review, according to the firm. Randy Brown, chair of the firm's litigation department, praised Bersinger in a statement as an experienced litigator and adviser to policyholders. "Austin has a deep understanding of how insurance companies operate, which is invaluable in...

