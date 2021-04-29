6th Circ. Says USDA Read Farmers' Insurance Change Wrong

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Agriculture wrongly represented its understanding of crop insurance to a lower court, reversing the district court's ruling and saying the government mistakenly read insurance proposals. A majority panel said the department wrongly approved a crop revenue protection insurance proposal in Michigan in 2013 on the false belief that the insurance proposal was the same as a previously approved crop policy in Minnesota and North Dakota. "The government compounded the agency's mistake when it mistakenly told the district court that the pricing mechanisms in the Michigan and Minnesota endorsements were the same,"...

