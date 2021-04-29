Biden Unveils Picks For General Counsel Posts At EPA, DOE

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden intends to nominate the top lawyer at the Los Angeles Community College District to serve as general counsel of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as well as a Harris Wiltshire & Grannis LLP partner to be general counsel of the U.S. Department of Energy, the White House said Wednesday. If confirmed, Jeffrey Prieto would take the legal helm at the EPA and Sam Walsh at the DOE, the White House said. They are among the 16 most recent Biden nominees. Before Prieto became general counsel almost four years ago at the Los Angeles Community College District, which the...

