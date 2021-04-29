Array Biopharma, Investors Agree T0 $8.5M Settlement Deal

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Array Biopharma Inc. has agreed to pay $8.5 million to settle claims it failed to properly detail its efforts to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a new skin cancer treatment, the company's investors told a federal judge in Colorado. In their Wednesday filing, plaintiffs Peter Voulgaris and Wendell Rose asked U.S. District Judge Kristen L. Mix to grant preliminary approval to the proposed settlement deal, describing the agreement as the result of "hard-fought litigation and arm's length settlement negotiations." The investors told Judge Mix that a mediation session in March had illustrated that they "faced several critical obstacles...

