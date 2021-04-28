New Calif. AG To Hire More Environmental Justice Attys

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Justice is expanding its Bureau of Environmental Justice, with aims of bringing its staff up to 11 attorneys focused on communities that bear a disproportionate share of environmental pollution and public health hazards, the state's new attorney general announced Wednesday. Once hired, the new attorneys will fight environmental injustices across the state, bolstering a bureau that was formed in 2018, according to state Attorney General Rob Bonta. "No Californian should have to breathe toxic air or drink dirty water," he said in a statement. "But that is the unfortunate reality for far too many of our communities...

