HS Can't Plead Religious Exception to Bias Suit, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Black Catholic school principal urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a district court's decision to toss his suit claiming he was discriminated against and fired for speaking up, arguing the school couldn't invoke a religious exception to federal bias law. In Wednesday's opening brief, former principal Christopher Orr claimed the lower court gave too much credence to Christian Brothers High School Inc.'s characterization of Orr as a minister, which the lower court decided barred his claims under the First Amendment's "ministerial exception" preventing court oversight into religious institutions. Instead, the court should have considered his declaration that his job rarely...

