Calif. Supreme Court Won't Hear SF Supermajority Tax Row

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- California's Supreme Court declined to consider a challenge to a 2018 San Francisco tax measure brought by the public, leaving in place a decision finding that only a simple majority of voters was needed to pass the public initiative. On Wednesday the court denied a petition for review filed in March by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and several other associations. The decision is part of a string of court decisions upending longtime understanding of the law and reinforcing that citizens can bring special local tax measures to the ballot and have them passed by just a simple majority as opposed...

