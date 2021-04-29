Pension Watchdogs Eye More Investment Data From Schemes

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 3:49 PM BST) -- Britain's pension watchdogs floated plans on Thursday to boost the range of information they gather from retirement plans about their investments to improve monitoring of threats to funding. The Pension Regulator and the Pension Protection Fund said in a joint consultation that they want more detailed information from larger providers about their investment assets. The consultation, which runs until June 10, comes after the regulator was given greater information-gathering powers under the Pension Schemes Act, which was passed by Parliament in February. "TPR will be seeking to improve the scheme information it holds," the consultation document said. "A key component of [the regulator's]...

