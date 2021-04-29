ECJ Says Vehicles Must Be Insured Even If They're Scrap

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 4:45 PM BST) -- The European Union's top court found on Thursday that it is compulsory for vehicle owners to hold insurance even if the car is destined for the scrap heap to support key principles of free movement across the bloc. The European Court of Justice said car owners still had to buy insurance even if they had no intention of getting behind the wheel, if steps have not been taken to formally withdraw it from use. The court held that motor insurance in the EU is compulsory for "a vehicle registered in a member state, which is on private land and is to...

