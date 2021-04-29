Weil, Davis Polk Cook Up $950M Deal For Spices Supplier

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A unit of Singapore-based agricultural processor Olam International will pay $950 million to absorb a California-based supplier of dry spices and seasonings from private equity firm Kainos Capital, the companies said Thursday, in a deal prepared by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. The transaction sees Dallas, Texas-based Kainos Capital divesting Oxnard, California-based Olde Thompson to buyer Olam Food Ingredients, according to a statement. Olde Thompson makes and distributes private label dry spices and seasonings throughout North America. Olde Thompson, founded in 1944, makes an array of spices and seasonings, from peppers, salts and garlic powders...

