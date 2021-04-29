Hospital Fights Medicare Reimbursement Shakeup At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia hospital urged the Third Circuit to revive a suit accusing federal officials of illegally bumping the facility into a lower Medicare reimbursement category, arguing Thursday that the government acted before the minimum time frame for the hospital's former classification expired. During an oral argument before a three-judge panel, an attorney for Temple University Hospital, Joseph D. Glazer, invoked a Medicare Act provision saying that classifications granted to hospitals seeking a higher wage index designation for Medicare reimbursement purposes are effective for three years. At issue is the federal government's reconfiguration of geographic wage index categories last year, which upended...

