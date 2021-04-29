Celgene Sues Hikma To Block Revlimid Generic

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Celgene has hit Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. with a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court seeking to block Hikma from marketing generic versions of the Bristol-Myers Squibb unit's cancer drug Revlimid. In a patent infringement complaint Wednesday, Celgene Corp. challenged an abbreviated new drug application, or ANDA, that Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The ANDA is asking the government to allow Hikma to "to manufacture, use, import, distribute, offer to sell and/or sell generic versions of Celgene's Revlimid drug products" before various patents covering the brand-name product have expired, the suit said. "Unless enjoined...

