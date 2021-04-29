Paul Weiss Snags Another Kirkland Partner For New SF Office

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP continued its Northern California expansion this week with the hire of another Kirkland corporate partner, the firm announced Thursday. Austin Pollet, who spent nearly eight years at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, has joined Paul Weiss' corporate department as a partner in the firm's new San Francisco office. His practice focuses on private equity transactions, particularly for technology-related deals. "We are excited to welcome Austin, a talented private equity lawyer deeply embedded in the California business and tech community, to our partnership," Paul Weiss chairman Brad S. Karp said in a statement Thursday. "Austin's arrival...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS