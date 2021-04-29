EEOC Says Walmart Violated ADA By Ghosting Deaf Applicant

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 12:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission slapped Walmart with a disability bias suit, claiming the retail giant gave a prospective employee the cold shoulder after promising to provide an American Sign Language interpreter. The EEOC filed suit Tuesday in an Illinois federal court on behalf of Kaleb Sleeth, who sought work at a Walmart just east of Springfield but was allegedly turned away because he is deaf. The complaint lists claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title I of the Civil Rights Act of 1991. Walmart reached out to Sleeth after he applied for a job in January 2019,...

