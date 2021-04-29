Texas Panel Says Drug Testing Co. Owes Duty To Fired Worker

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday revived a lawsuit brought by a pipe fitter who alleged he was wrongly fired after a false positive test result for cocaine, holding that the trade association that collected his biological sample and the laboratory that tested it owed him a duty of care in handling the sample. The First Court of Appeals in Houston determined that a trial court wrongly ended Guillermo M. Mendez's lawsuit against the Houston Area Safety Council Inc. and Psychemedics Inc. in April 2019 by holding there was no duty owed to Mendez. The panel noted that neither the First...

