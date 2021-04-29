DOL Changes Mind, Wants Nursing Aides' Wage Suit Paused

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has changed course about whether a Pennsylvania federal court should pause workers' state wage law claims against a nursing home company pending resolution of a related government case, agreeing that allowing both cases to proceed would be "painfully inefficient." In a filing Wednesday, the DOL said that after reviewing a bid by Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services LLC to put the workers' state law claims on hold, the government now supported the request. "Upon review of defendants' motion to stay," the government said in its filing, the labor secretary "amends his previous position, and agrees that...

