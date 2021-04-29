Pa. Justices Bar No-Hire Clauses Between Businesses

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania barred part of an agreement between two Pittsburgh shipping companies that said one company wouldn't hire the other's employees, ruling Thursday that such agreements were unreasonable restrictions of trade. Pennsylvania's highest court said the "no-poach" part of the agreement between freight broker Pittsburgh Logistics Systems and transportation company Beemac Trucking was invalid under state law, particularly given that it affected employees' rights to work where they wanted without giving them a say in the negotiations or any consideration for giving up those rights, as they would get under individual noncompete agreements. "The no-hire provision is both...

