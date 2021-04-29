Pa. High Court Axes 'Abandonment' Finding In Drilling Dispute

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a trial judge had jumped the gun when he determined that a driller had abandoned its efforts to produce oil or gas from beneath a pair of properties in Warren County. The justices ruled 6-to-1 that Mitch-Well Energy Inc.'s failure to produce oil or gas from below the properties or to make minimum required rental payments to the owners was not enough to trigger the so-called doctrine of abandonment to automatically terminate its rights under the leases as an equitable remedy. Instead, the high court said that a trial judge had prematurely voided...

