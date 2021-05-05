DOL Repeals Trump-Era Independent Contractor Rule

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday put the final nail in the coffin of a Trump-era rule for determining whether to classify workers as employees who are entitled to the Fair Labor Standards Act's wage protections or independent contractors who are not. The rule, which the DOL rolled out two weeks before former President Donald Trump's term ended in January, has never gone into effect. It was originally scheduled to become operative March 8, but the DOL under President Joe Biden pushed that back and then proposed withdrawing the rule entirely. The withdrawal takes effect Thursday. "Upon further review and consideration of...

